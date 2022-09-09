Tennessee College Football 2022 – Week 2 Viewing Guide

Week two of the college football season begins this weekend. Below you can see what time your favorite Tennessee college football team plays and what channel to tune into.

Saturday, September 10, 2022

#23 Wake Forrest (1-0) @ Vanderbilt (2-0)

11 AM on SEC Network

#24 Tennessee (1-0) @ #17 Pittsburgh (1-0)

2:30 PM on ABC

Memphis (0-1) @ Navy (0-1)

2:30 PM on CBSSN

MTSU (0-1) @ Colorado State (0-1)

3 PM on TBA

ETSU (1-0) @ The Citadel (0-1)

3 PM on ESPN+

Missisipi Valley State (0-1) @ Austin Peay (1-1)

3 PM on ESPN+

Chattanooga (1-0) @ Eastern Illinois (0-1)

6 PM on ESPN+

Jackson State (1-0) @ TSU (0-1)

6 PM on TBA

Texas A&M-Commerce (1-0) @ Tennessee Tech (0-1)

6 PM on ESPN+