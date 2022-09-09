Missing Person: Katherine Hesson Last Seen in Rutherford County

Missing Person BOLO: Katherine Lynne Hesson was reported missing on September 8. Hesson was last seen in Rutherford County on Wednesday, Sept. 7.

She is believed to be in a 10′ 2013 GMC UHaul box truck with Arizona tag AE67911. She may be possibly traveling to the Clearwater, Florida area, according to family members.

Hesson has several medical issues and may be without her medication. The 42-year-old has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database as a missing person.

If you have seen Katherine Hesson or know where she can be located, please contact Det. Doug Arrington at 629-201-5522.