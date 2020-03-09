NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed one additional case of Coronavirus or COVID-19 in Middle Tennessee, bringing the state’s total number of confirmed cases to four.

The patient is an adult female in Middle Tennessee. TDH is working closely with local health officials to support the ongoing investigations of COVID-19 cases. The overall risk to the public remains low as COVID-19 is not currently widespread in Tennessee or the United States.

Case Management Update

Effective today, TDH will post COVID-19 updated numbers online by 2 p.m. each day at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html.

The TDH State Public Health Laboratory is now running COVID-19 testing seven days a week to assist public health authorities and health care workers in identifying cases and treating individuals.

The Tennessee Department of Health oversees 89 county health departments and serves as a partner to the six major metropolitan jurisdictions including: Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Knox, Hamilton and Sullivan counties.

Advice from the Department of Health:

Frequently wash hands

Use hand sanitizer when you aren’t able to wash your hands

Cover coughs

Throw away tissues

Clean/disinfect heavily used surfaced

Don’t shake hands

Those over 60 years of age and those with underlying health issues are at a higher risk

COVID-19 Information Line

TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877-857-2945 and is available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central time.

People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html. The CDC has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.