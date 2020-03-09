Sara Elizabeth Read, age 30, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020 at her home in Murfreesboro.

She was born in Nashville, Tennessee to David and Tristie Read. Other survivors include her grandparents, Don and Sandra Ashmore; aunt, Melanie Arrowood and her husband Robert; uncle, Bobby Read and his wife Julie; cousins, Erin and Katie; and several friends.

Sara graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a bachelor’s degree in mass communications. She then worked for MTSU for several years after, serving as the associate director in the Disability Access Center. She loved everyone she met and was always known for her big heart and kind soul. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Visitation with the family will be Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel from 4:30-7:00 PM. There will be a brief Celebration of Life beginning at 6:30 PM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Nashville Humane Association at https://nashvillehumane.org/.