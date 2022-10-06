Thursday, October 6, 2022
TBI Seeking Public’s Assistance in Sumner County Fire Investigation

From TBI Newsroom

On Wednesday, as part of the ongoing investigation into the August 7th fire at the site of the new Sumner County Courthouse in Gallatin, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released portions of surveillance video – captured from a nearby business – that shows two people in the immediate area prior to and immediately following the start of the fire.

The individuals appear to exit a black Ford Mustang, then walk and run in the direction of the courthouse. Several minutes later, they hurry toward the vehicle as sirens can be heard from crews responding to the scene.

If you have information about the fire, or can help identify the individuals seen in the video, please contact the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.

