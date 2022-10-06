Thursday, October 6, 2022
2022 Tennessee College Football Schedule – Week 6

Austin Timberlake
Below you will see what time and what channel your favorite local college football teams play.

Friday, October 7, 2022

Houston (2-3) @ Memphis (4-1)

6:30 PM on ESPN2

Saturday, October 8, 2022

#8 Tennessee @ #25 LSU (4-1)

11 AM on ESPN

ETSU (2-3) @ VMI (1-3)

12:30 PM on ESPN+

UT Martin (3-2) @ Murray State (0-5)

2 PM on ESPN+

Tennessee Tech (1-3) @ SE Missouri State (4-1)

2 PM on ESPN+

MTSU (3-2) @ UAB (2-2)

2:30 PM

#9 Ole Miss @ Vanderbilt (3-2)

3 PM on SECN

Campbellsville University (2-3) @ Cumberland (2-3)

4 PM on Cumberland Sports Network

Bethune Cookman (1-3) @ TSU (0-4)

5 PM on ESPN+

