Ideal dental held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at 2249 Medical Center Parkway in Murfreesboro.

Your local family dentist serving Murfreesboro, Deerfield, Manson Park, Watson, MTSU, and surrounding communities.

MORE RIBBON CUTTINGS

Ideal dental

2249 Medical Center Parkway

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

(615) 285-3899

Facebook