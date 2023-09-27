Tanger Nashville to Unveil Mural Program

Combining best-in-class shopping, dining and artistry to create a vibrant community space for guests to gather, Tanger Nashville revealed today the Tanger Nashville Murals Program as part of the center’s transformative outlet shopping experience. Slated for completion ahead of the Oct. 27 Tanger Nashville Grand Opening, the project will boast 13 original mural installations to complement the property’s collection of locally and nationally acclaimed retail and restaurant brands. Once complete, Tanger Nashville will have the most large-scale murals of any commercial property in the Nashville area and more murals than nearly any other retail property nationwide.

“Tanger Nashville will be more than just shopping — we’ve designed a cultural destination to inspire community through a variety of retail and experiential offerings,” said Tanger Nashville General Manager Kendall Merrick. “As we prepare to welcome shoppers this fall, we’re eager to reveal 13 original, large-scale murals that reflect the spirit of Nashville, while underscoring Tanger’s commitment to further creating a sense of community and collaboration.”

Each custom piece of artwork will be painted onsite at Tanger Nashville by 13 individual artists selected by a panel of architects, designers, developers and Tanger representatives in collaboration with Muros, a global art activation agency connecting brands with their audiences through art and culture. With quintessential Nashville images and expressions, as well as designs featuring bold colors and patterns, the experiential art program will give visitors a glimpse of Nashville’s strong cultural roots, while reflecting the individual style of each artist.

“This is one of the largest mural projects we’ve been privileged to be a part of, in terms of the number of artists and original paintings created onsite,” said Dave Seidler, CEO and co-founder of Muros. “Tanger’s focus on using their retail center as a showcase for top local Nashville-area artists and emerging creators from across the country has resulted in a very special arts program at Tanger Nashville, with a unique opportunity to experience over 13 different murals in one area.”

Phase one of Tanger Nashville Murals Program, which was led by Muros in collaboration with Tanger and Dorsky + Yue Architecture, began installation in late September and includes works by Jason Naylor (New York), Nora Bruhn (California), Andrey “Key Detail” (New York), Steffi Lynn (Brooklyn) and Tony Rubin (Manhattan). Phase two will immediately follow, featuring the talents of Kyle Mosher (Charlotte), Emmy Star Brown (Chicago), Jason Graves (Colorado), in addition to five Nashville-based artists Cymone, Ian Lawrence of Eastside Murals, Kim Radford, Nathan Brown and Maggie Sanger.

Located just off I-24 in the Century Farms development, Tanger Nashville will bring best-in-class offerings and experiences, providing a transformative outlet shopping destination that reflects the vibrancy of the area and serves as a gathering place for locals and visitors to the greater Nashville community. The open-air shopping center will offer 290,000 square feet of shopping and dining across seven retail buildings and an industry-leading community space for programming and activations. The center will also benefit from Tanger’s extensive experience and investments in sustainable operations, advanced security measures, and charitable partnerships that support the health and well-being of the surrounding community.

Tanger Nashville will be the company’s third center to serve Tennessee-area markets, alongside centers covering the Sevierville and Memphis communities. Learn more about Tanger Nashville at Tanger.com/Nashville.