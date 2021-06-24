Suspects Commit Multiple Thefts From Walmart in Smyrna

Do you recognize these individuals?

The pictured subjects are believed to have committed multiple thefts from Walmart in Smyrna over the past 3 weeks. They have been seen in two vehicles: one is believed to be a gray Infiniti G37 and the other is believed to be a white Nissan Armada.

If you recognize the individuals or have information regarding the thefts, please contact Detective Steve Martin with the Smyrna Police Department, (615) 267-5432 or [email protected]