SPD continues to work with other jurisdictions to locate this endangered juvenile runaway, Danielle Rivera.
Danielle is a white female, 16 years of age, 5’01” tall, and weighs approximately 96 pounds. She has shoulder-length, straight brown hair, brown eyes, and wears black-rimmed glasses. Danielle has a tattoo of a cross on the middle knuckle of her left hand.
We are asking for the public’s assistance. Contact Detective Martin, 615-267-5432, [email protected], or your local law enforcement agency with any info.
— SmyrnaTNPD (@SmyrnaTNPD) June 24, 2021