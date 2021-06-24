SPD continues to work with other jurisdictions to locate this endangered juvenile runaway, Danielle Rivera.

Danielle is a white female, 16 years of age, 5’01” tall, and weighs approximately 96 pounds. She has shoulder-length, straight brown hair, brown eyes, and wears black-rimmed glasses. Danielle has a tattoo of a cross on the middle knuckle of her left hand.

We are asking for the public’s assistance. Contact Detective Martin, 615-267-5432, [email protected], or your local law enforcement agency with any info.