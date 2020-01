The man who fired shots at Murfreesboro Police Department officers after a foot pursuit and crash has been identified as Larenzo D. Flowers, 26, of Murfreesboro.

Flowers is charged with five counts of attempted second degree murder, two counts of evading arrest.

He remains behind bars at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $757,500 bond.

He’s scheduled to appear in Rutherford County General Sessions Court February 11.

ORIGINAL STORY