UPDATE: The victim in the fatal train vs pedestrian accident has been identified as 38-year-old Nadia Berkman. Her family has been notified.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Murfreesboro, TN – Murfreesboro Police Department detectives are attempting to identify a woman who was struck by a train and died, Sunday, Jan. 12.

The preliminary investigation indicates the woman appeared to walk into the path of the train near the CSX railroad crossing at Old Salem Hwy near Patterson Ave., around 12:38 a.m. The victim is a white female, between 40 and 45 years of age, approximately 5’3” to 5’6”, with a medium build. She had dyed red hair with grey roots. There was no identification, paperwork, scars, unique marks or tattoos on the victim.

If you know of someone fitting this description, please contact Detective Julie Cox at (629) 201-5514.

