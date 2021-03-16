Suspect Stole Several Computers From Murfreesboro Sam's Club

Detectives need help identifying the man who stole several Ryzen gaming computers from Sam’s Club on John R. Rice Blvd. over a two-day period.

On Feb. 19, the man is accused of putting a Ryzen gaming computer inside a carboard box that originally contained cups. He used another customer’s Sam’s Club membership for the purchase of what the cashier thought was cups.

The next day, he returned and loaded three Ryzen gaming computers and a Night Owl camera system into a large carboard box that originally contained a water heater. This time, he pushed the cart out of the business, passing all points of sales.

He left both times in a red mid-2000’s Nissan Titan truck.

If you can identify this man, please contact Detective Robert Jamison at 629-201-5581 or send tips to [email protected]

MORE CRIME NEWS