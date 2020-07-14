Suspect Shoplifts Multiple Items from Smyrna Home Improvement Store

SMYRNA, Tennessee— Smyrna Police Department is asking for assistance with a theft.

On June 29, 2020, an individual shoplifted items from Lowe’s Home Improvement, located at 410 Genie Lane in Smyrna.

The individual appears to have multiple tattoos, including several on his left arm. He was seen leaving the area in a 1996 gold Toyota Camry.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Detective Jason Anderson, Smyrna Police Department, 615-267-5433 or [email protected].

