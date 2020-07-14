Family Safe From House Fire Thanks to Quick Thinking Teens

A family is safe thanks to the quick thinking of some kids after their house went up in flames.

At 2:30 a.m. Saturday the family at the 600 block of Big Hurricane Drive woke up to black smoke and almost no visibility. The youngest child, 11, was able to get out quickly, while three other teenagers had to break out a second-story window and lower themselves to safety. The kids opened an exterior door of a converted garage where their uncle was asleep and woke him up to get him to safety.

The fire spread was severe and fast. The fire got into the attic before firefighters arrived on scene but crews were able to still contain the fire from further spread. The Fire Marshal’s Office investigation revealed that the fire started on the stove and at this point has been ruled accidental.

The family was renting the home and did not have renters insurance. The American Red Cross is helping the family temporarily but anyone wishing to help should contact the Fire Marshal’s office at 615-287-5832.