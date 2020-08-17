Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

Another driver allegedly pointed a handgun at an off-duty Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputy as they were traveling Sunday afternoon on Interstate 24 near the Medical Center Parkway exit, a sheriff’s corporal reported.

The deputy followed the driver who allegedly sped, wove between cars and ran a red light before other deputies arrested him at the Dollar General store on West Northfield Boulevard, said Cpl. George Barrett.

Detective Joseph Duncan charged suspect Antoine Washington, 50, of Myers Drive in Murfreesboro with reckless endangerment with a weapon, tampering with evidence, evading arrest, aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, reckless driving, eighth offense of driving on a revoked license and felony possession of marijuana.

Barrett reported the off-duty deputy told him he changed lanes and noticed the driver tail-gating him.

“The suspect allegedly went to lane two, pulled alongside and used his fingers as if it were a gun,” Barrett reported. “The suspect then allegedly brandished a silver handgun and pointed it” at the off-duty deputy.

Other deputies responded to the store where they saw Washington with the handgun in his waistband. They tried to stop him but he entered the store and exited without the handgun.

Deputies took Washington into custody. He was identified as being a convicted felon for an aggravated assault conviction.

Another deputy recovered the handgun from a counter inside the store.

Washington is being held on $22,000 bond at Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. A hearing is set Aug. 18 in General Sessions Court.

