MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – A Murfreesboro man accused of stabbing his uncle to death, then wrecking a vehicle and fleeing on foot, Monday morning, Aug. 17, is now behind bars.

28-year-old Carmen De la Cruz is facing second-degree murder charges.

The preliminary investigation reveals De la Cruz stabbed his uncle, Gregorio Zetino, who is in his early forties. The two began arguing at a home in the 1800 block of Fowler Street around 12:45 a.m. before the stabbing. Zetino was pronounced deceased at Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

After the stabbing, De la Cruz left the scene and wrecked his vehicle, a 2006 Ford Explorer, on Sherrill Blvd. and then took off running. A Murfreesboro Police Department K-9 began a track from the suspect’s vehicle to an apartment complex on Dill Lane. De la Cruz was located and arrested.

De la Cruz is being held on a $200,000 bond at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. His hearing is set Nov. 17 in General Sessions Court.