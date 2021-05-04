Toilet paper. Hand sanitizer. Canned goods. N95 masks. Disposable gloves. The joys of supply shortages during a global pandemic. While it makes sense that some of these items were in short supply, others – like toilet paper? Not so much.

And if a global pandemic wasn’t bad enough, let’s lock up a major shipping channel for a week.

Some things you can get by without. But when you need disposable nitrile gloves, it’s usually a non-negotiable. So, what can you do?

Why Nitrile Gloves?

Nitrile gloves are disposable, stretchy and protect the wearer. They are similar to latex and vinyl gloves in those regards. But why would you want nitrile gloves? What’s the difference?

Nitrile gloves have a few benefits over latex and vinyl.

The first benefit over latex gloves is that they are NOT latex. That’s great news for anyone with a latex allergy.

They are also more resistant to punctures than latex. And although they do tear when punctured, that’s not actually a bad thing. Once personal protective equipment (PPE) is compromised, it’s compromised. There is no “little” bit of protection. And seeing a tear lets you know immediately to replace the glove instead of continuing to unwittingly use a glove that is no longer doing its job.

They are more comfortable for extended wear, causing less sweating to hands while wearing them.

Nitrile gloves also can withstand more oils, fats, chemicals and higher temperatures.

Tactile feeling is more pronounced with nitrile gloves, making them a great choice for using your sense of touch when wearing disposable gloves.

Who Needs Disposable Nitrile Gloves?

Nitrile gloves protect the wearer and the people with whom they’re working. Disposable gloves, while common in the medical and health fields, are also beneficial to other industries. They protect against infection and cross-contamination to or from patients. Food prep can be safely done using nitrile gloves. Harmful chemicals, staining liquids or corrosive cleaners are kept away from skin when gloves are properly worn. These gloves are commonly used among:

Medical field, including hospitals, EMTs, paramedics, nursing homes and more

Food service

Automotive repair

Hairstylists

Janitorial or housekeeping services

Where to Find Disposable Gloves

As we deal with a nitrile glove shortage, rest assured that Empire Managed Solutions has a large supply. Stock up and be ready for whatever lies ahead.

There is no minimum or limit. Contact Empire Managed Solutions at (904) 343.5750 for questions about nitrile gloves or other PPE.

Have a question for Empire Managed Solutions? Fill out the form below: