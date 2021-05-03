Stock Image

Many of you may have already had some severe weather this morning or maybe just a deluge of rain. The National Weather Service (NWS) says we can expect more severe weather again tonight across Middle Tennessee.

Severe Weather Forecast

Stay weather aware, as a round of severe weather is expected to occur mainly after midnight.

Main threats are damaging winds and large hail. As always, with Middle Tennessee weather, an isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

Unfortunately, another round of showers and thunderstorms is expected on Tuesday in the late morning and afternoon hours. Some severe storms are possible with damaging winds and large hail the main threats.

Live Weather Radar

 

photo: NWS

FORECAST SUMMARY from NWS:
• Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue through midday Monday then clear out in the afternoon
• More showers and storms arrive Monday night into early Tuesday, and some could be severe with damaging winds and large hail the main threats
• Another wave of showers and storms is expected late Tuesday morning into Tuesday afternoon, with more possibly severe with damaging winds and large hail
• Rain ends Wednesday morning, with a few showers possible Thursday and cooler weather the rest of the week


Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here