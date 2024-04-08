Sounds Pound St. Paul on Sunday To Split Series

NASHVILLE – In what some might call an early season must-win game, the Nashville Sounds (4-5) struck with an eight-spot in the fourth inning on their way to an 8-1 victory over the St. Paul Saints (5-3) on Sunday afternoon at First Horizon Park. The win brings Nashville within a game of .500 after splitting the first six-game series of the season.

The bats came alive in a huge way as the Sounds batted around in the big inning. Chris Roller put the Sounds ahead with an RBI single to left field that scored Joey Wiemer. After three more runs scored on a Vinny Capra double, Chavez Young got in on the fun with a two RBI double that made it a 6-0 game.

Though the damage in the inning was already done, Wiemer did a little more with a monster two-run homer that completely left the ballpark. The 415-foot blast capped off Nashville’s first eight-run inning since August 10, 2023 at Indianapolis.

