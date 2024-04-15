Sounds Earn Series Split in Memphis

Memphis, Tenn. – April 14, 2024 – The Nashville Sounds (7-8) snatched their third win in a series finale this season, taking an 8-4 triumph over the Memphis Redbirds (7-8) on Sunday afternoon at AutoZone Park. The victory means Nashville splits the six-game series against their in-state rival.

After splitting the six-game series, the Sounds return to Hit City for a series against the Omaha Storm Chasers, affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. Right-hander Vladimir Gutierrez (0-0, 0.00) will make his first start as a Sound. He’ll go up against Omaha right-hander Andrew Hoffman (1-1, 5.54). The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at First Horizon Park on Tuesday night.

Source: Nashville Sounds

