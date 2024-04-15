Smyrna Town Manager, Brian D. Hercules, Announces Retirement

Brian D. Hercules has announced his retirement as Town Manager of Smyrna after nearly six years of dedicated service.

“It has been a privilege to work with the people of the Town of Smyrna and to get to know its citizens during my six years as town manager. I am excited about this new chapter in my life and look forward to spending more time with my family,” said Hercules.

Mayor Mary Esther Reed said, “Throughout his tenure, Brian was a key figure in Smyrna’s growth, successfully overseeing the completion of projects that have significantly benefited the community.”

Jeff Peach, the Town Attorney, will step in as the interim town manager. The Town Council and administration are committed to a comprehensive and transparent search for Hercules’ successor. Details of the recruitment and hiring process will be discussed at the upcoming Town Council Workshop on April 25.