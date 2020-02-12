Murfreesboro Solid Waste Department employee Barney Dale has been named STARS award recipient for December 2019. Dale was honored by Mayor Shane McFarland prior to Thursday’s (Jan. 30) meeting of the Murfreesboro City Council.

On Thursday, December 5, 2019, Dale, who was on-duty, stopped to help a gentleman who had fallen and needed assistance. His wife was not able to help.

Barney Dale has served the City and the Solid Waste Department as a Solid Waste driver since June 2017. He came to Murfreesboro from the City of Lebanon where he also worked as a Sanitation driver.

Mayor Shane McFarland recognized Dale during the Jan. 30, 2020, meeting of the Murfreesboro City Council with the STARS award for Outstanding Performance: “Succeeding Through Attitudes Reflecting Service Excellence.”

Human Resources Director Pam Russell joined Mayor McFarland in presenting the STARS award to Dale. In the nomination, the following narrative explanation was provided by a City Solid Waste employee who received a “Thank you” card.

“‘Thank you’ card sent to us reads as follows: ‘Thank you so much for your assistance when my husband fell last Thursday. I could never have picked him up after he fell without your help. Thank you for being kind and considerate. You are appreciated!’”

“Barney Dale is a conscientious City employee and citizen who cares about doing the right thing and helping people,” said Murfreesboro Solid Waste Director Joey Smith. “As an example of exhibiting service excellence and core values, it gives me great pleasure to recognize Barney as a STARS employee.”

The STARS Service Excellence program is intended to recognize outstanding employees who embody the city’s standards for service excellence and exemplify the city’s core service values. The purpose of the STARS award is to recognize and reward those employees who go above and beyond their normal job duties in providing outstanding customer service to internal and external customers.

Congratulations to Barney Dale for being named recipient of the December 2019 STARS Award for Outstanding Performance.