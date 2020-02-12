Martha Elizabeth Davenport, age 85 of Murfreesboro died Monday February 10, 2020. She was a native of Rutherford County and was preceded in death by her husband Ray Davenport and parents, Lawrence and Annie Smotherman Lokey.

Mrs. Davenport was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a member of Cedar Gove United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her children, Billy Joe Davenport and wife Pam, Suzanne Edwards and husband Donald , Loretta Davenport, grandchildren, Philip Davenport and wife Eve, Mark Davenport and wife Buffy, Eric Edwards, Jennifer Waters and fiancé Clayton Hughes, Dona Mooneyhan and husband Timmy, Megan Rollin and husband Jimmy, Joseph Hayes and wife Jensy, 19 Great-grandchildren; brother, Charles Lokey.

Visitation will be 11AM till 1:00PM with Funeral Service at 1:00PM Thursday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Sherman Boyd officiating. Burial will follow in Whitworth Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com