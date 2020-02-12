Smyrna Police Department (SPD) recently hosted a ceremony pinning six new officers. The pinning ceremony is the culmination of an intense officer training period, including 12 weeks of in-residence training at The Tennessee Law Enforcement Academy and 16 weeks of internal training with SPD. Officer Ernest Carr, Officer William Charbonneau, Officer Cole Lewis, Officer Khang Pham, Officer Matthew Richert, and Officer Alex Watlington were pinned with SPD collar brass by Captain Jeff Dwyer and Chief Kevin Arnold.

“These six officers have completed an intense period of training and have demonstrated the skill, commitment, and dedication required to serve our citizens,” explained SPD Chief Kevin Arnold. “We celebrate this rite of passage with the formal pinning of SPD collar brass.”

In addition to the new officers, Elizabeth Henegar was recognized as Dispatcher of the Year and Brandon Kilfoyle was recognized as Officer of the Year.

“Elizabeth is a dedicated professional that embodies the spirit of dispatchers, the unsung heroes of public safety,” noted Arnold. “We are fortunate to have Elizabeth on our team.”

“Like Elizabeth, Brandon is a dedicated professional committed to serving and protecting our community,” Arnold shared. “His attention to detail and tenacity have helped resolve complex situations.”

The six new officers, Dispatcher of the Year, and Officer of the Year are committed to Smyrna Police Department’s Mission: As guardians of our town, we will provide exceptional services in partnership with our community.