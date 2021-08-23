SMYRNA, Tennessee— Smyrna Police Department (SPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating individuals involved in a carjacking.

At approximately 11:07pm last night, August 22nd, 2021, two individuals carjacked an elderly male at Kroger on Sam Ridley Parkway in Smyrna. The two individuals were described as young, Hispanic males. They were last seen leaving in the area in the pictured silver or gray four-door sedan.

If you have information regarding this incident or the identity of the suspects, please contact Detective Harris, 615-267-5445 or [email protected].