Murfreesboro TN Police Department Direct Patrol Unit & Criminal Investigations Division detectives located Gavin Hitchings and arrested him on seven outstanding warrants.
He was wanted for stealing a vehicle and crashing it while fleeing from the police. He is also accused of attempting to carjack another vehicle after wrecking. He has been removed from NCIC as a missing/wanted person.
