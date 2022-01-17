SMYRNA, Tennessee—On January 16, 2022, 2:38pm, Smyrna Police Department personnel were dispatched to Stewarts Creek High School in response to a call regarding an unresponsive male, identified as weight-lifting coach and physical education teacher Maurice Grooms.

Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services pronounced Mr. Grooms deceased at the scene where he was found near his car in the school’s parking lot. The Rutherford County Medical Examiner’s Office is conducting a routine medical examination, but preliminary investigations indicate the death is the result of a medical incident.

Rutherford County Schools plans to have additional counselors at the school Tuesday to assist students and employees.

“I am saddened by the passing of one of our employees,” Director of Schools Bill Spurlock said. “My thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

Mr. Grooms became a faculty member at the school in August. He would sometimes exercise in the weight room at the school, which is the presumed reason for him visiting the school Sunday, Stewarts Creek High Principal Dr. Clark Harrell said.

“We are all shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of our well-loved teacher and coach Maurice Grooms,” Harrell said. “I know all of our staff, students and community will keep his family in their prayers.”