SMYRNA, Tennessee—On February 3, 2020, approximately 6:00 p.m., Smyrna Police Department personnel responded to an accident at the intersection of South Lowry and Sam Griffin. A motorcycle driven by Smyrna resident Karl J. Burdette, age 48, had been struck by a minivan driven by Murfreesboro resident Willa D. Palmer, age 70.

Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services pronounced Mr. Burdette deceased at the scene. Preliminary investigation is that Ms. Palmer was traveling south on South Lowry Street and was making a left turn onto Sam Griffin. Mr. Burdette was traveling north on South Lowry Street.

Accident investigators are continuing to investigate this accident. Results will be presented to the Rutherford County District Attorney at a later date.