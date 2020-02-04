Mary Evelyn Harris Harrison, age 37 of Murfreesboro died January 31, 2020. She was born in Decatur, AL but lived her life in Murfreesboro, and she was a Christian who loved life and her friends. Mary was artistic and creative which was recognized by all who love her.

Mary is survived by her parents, Patrick and Susan Harris; sister, Bess Turner and husband Bryan of Murfreesboro; nephews who called her Aunt Mev, Robert Augustus Turner, and Harris Patrick Turner.

Mary was a 2001 graduate of Oakland High School where she was valedictorian of her class. She was a United States Navy veteran. Mary was a graduate of MTSU and worked for State Farm Insurance Company in Murfreesboro.

Our great comfort and joy is knowing this is not “good bye,” but only a temporary separation. To God be the glory! Ecclesiastes 7:1 “The day one dies is better than the day he is born!”

Visitation will be 4:00PM to 7:00PM Thursday with a Celebration of life service 7:00PM Thursday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. www.woodfinchapel.com