Mary Evelyn Harris Harrison

Mary Evelyn Harris Harrison, age 37 of Murfreesboro died January 31, 2020. She was born in Decatur, AL but lived her life in Murfreesboro, and she was a Christian who loved life and her friends. Mary was artistic and creative which was recognized by all who love her.

Mary is survived by her parents, Patrick and Susan Harris; sister, Bess Turner and husband Bryan of Murfreesboro; nephews who called her Aunt Mev, Robert Augustus Turner, and Harris Patrick Turner.

Mary was a 2001 graduate of Oakland High School where she was valedictorian of her class. She was a United States Navy veteran. Mary was a graduate of MTSU and worked for State Farm Insurance Company in Murfreesboro.

Our great comfort and joy is knowing this is not “good bye,” but only a temporary separation. To God be the glory! Ecclesiastes 7:1 “The day one dies is better than the day he is born!”

Visitation will be 4:00PM to 7:00PM Thursday with a Celebration of life service 7:00PM Thursday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. www.woodfinchapel.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here