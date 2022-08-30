Tuesday, August 30, 2022
Crime

Smyrna PD Looking for Attempted Robbery Suspect Who Shot Clerk

On 8/30/2022 at approx. 3:00 am, SPD Officers responded to the Shell on Stonecrest Blvd for an Attempted Robbery.

The male suspect displayed a handgun, demanded money then shot the clerk.

Anyone who may have information asked to contact SPD Det Steve Hannah, at (615) 267-5146.

SourceSmyrna Police
