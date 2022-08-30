Smyrna PD Looking for Attempted Robbery Suspect Who Shot Clerk

On 8/30/2022 at approx. 3:00 am, SPD Officers responded to the Shell on Stonecrest Blvd for an Attempted Robbery.
The male suspect displayed a handgun, demanded money then shot the clerk.
Anyone who may have information asked to contact SPD Det Steve Hannah, at (615) 267-5146.
On 8/30/2022 at approx. 3:00 am, SPD Officers responded to the Shell on Stonecrest Blvd for an Attempted Robbery. The male suspect displayed a handgun, demanded money then shot the clerk. Anyone who may have information asked to contact SPD Det Steve Hannah, at (615) 267-5146. pic.twitter.com/e3XFHW33EB
— SmyrnaTNPD (@SmyrnaTNPD) August 30, 2022