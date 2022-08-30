Nolensville Little League Earns 2022 Jack Losch Little League Baseball World Series Team Sportsmanship Award

Nolensville (Tenn.) Little League, the 2022 Southeast Region Champion, has been named the recipient of the 2022 Jack Losch Little League Baseball® World Series Team Sportsmanship Award based on their display of sportsmanship on and off the field.

“The foundation of the Little League program is built around respect, sportsmanship, and the life lessons learned through the game of baseball and softball, and the members of the Nolensville Little League program have exemplified those values throughout the entirety of the World Series this summer,” said Stephen D. Keener, Little League President and CEO. “It is my pleasure to present the 2022 Jack Losch Little League Team Sportsmanship Award to Nolensville Little League and thank the players and coaches for exemplifying the spirit of Jack Losch during this year’s event.”

Voted on by the 20 participating teams, as well as the team hosts, volunteers, members of the media, and the Little League staff, the Jack Losch Little League Baseball World Series Team Sportsmanship Award recognizes the team that exemplifies a tremendous amount of sportsmanship both on and off the field, including the team’s time in the dormitories, dining hall, and interview room as well as their performance on the field.

Throughout the tournament, Nolensville Little League has gone above and beyond to show respect to the other teams in the tournament, the staff and volunteers who make the event possible, and the game of baseball as a whole.

Prior to their game against Snow Canyon Little League, members of the Nolensville Little League team wore Mountain Region caps during their warmups to show their support for Easton Oliverson and the entire Utah team, and collectively signed a Southeast Region cap to give to Easton and his family.

Off the field, while waiting through a number of rain delays, the team went out of their way to take care of the Little League facilities and show their respect for the staff operating the event, even as far as taking off their muddy cleats before entering into the media interview room where they waited for the inclement weather to pass.

Even on Championship weekend, with their game just a few hours away, the team made its way to Volunteer Stadium to cheer on Mason (Ohio) Youth Organization Little League and Cambrian Park Little League (San Jose, Calif.) in the 2022 Little League Challenger Division® Exhibition Game, helping to make the experience for those teams just as special.

Nolensville Little League, formerly known as South Nashville Little League, is also the home of some pretty notable alumni over the years including 2013 Little League Baseball World Series teammates Robert Hassell III, Chris McElvain, Blake Money, Zane Denton, and Conner Smith.

To learn more about the Little League Baseball World Series, including the full schedule and how to follow along, visit LittleLeague.org/LLBWS.

About Jack Losch and the Team Sportsmanship Award

As a boy, Jack Losch was the center fielder on the first Little League Baseball World Championship team in 1947. As a young man, he established football rushing marks that continue to be in the record books today at the University of Miami where he was an All-American as a senior in 1955. A year later, he became the first Little League Baseball World Series participant to play a professional sport when he was selected in the first round of the National Football League amateur draft by the Green Bay Packers. In 2004, the Jack Losch Little League Baseball World Series Team Sportsmanship Award was established and is presented to a Series team each year that best exemplifies the spirit that Mr. Losch displayed both on and off the playing field.

Previous Recipients