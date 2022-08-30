Tuesday, August 30, 2022
Ribbon Cutting: Ellie Mental Health in Murfreesboro

Michael Carpenter
By Michael Carpenter
Ellie Mental Health
Ellie Mental Health

Ellie Mental Health held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at 1608 Williams Drive, Suite 301 in Murfreesboro.

Ellie provides mental health services for all ages. Specialists include play therapy, EMDR, Trauma Therapy, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Dialectical Behavioral Therapy, Addiction Specialists, Art Therapy, Music Therapy, and Family Systems.

Ellie Mental Health
1608 Williams Drive, Suite 301
Murfreesboro, TN 37129
(615) 653-4115
Facebook

