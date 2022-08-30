Ribbon Cutting: Ellie Mental Health in Murfreesboro

Ellie Mental Health held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at 1608 Williams Drive, Suite 301 in Murfreesboro.

Ellie provides mental health services for all ages. Specialists include play therapy, EMDR, Trauma Therapy, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Dialectical Behavioral Therapy, Addiction Specialists, Art Therapy, Music Therapy, and Family Systems.

Ellie Mental Health

1608 Williams Drive, Suite 301

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

(615) 653-4115

Facebook