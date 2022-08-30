Tuesday, August 30, 2022
Davidson CountyLa VergneNews

La Vergne Man Killed in Two-Car Crash Monday on Hobson Pike

By Source Staff
From Metro Police

August 29, 2022 – The man killed in a two-vehicle collision Monday at 7:15 a.m. in the 3100 block of Hobson Pike is identified as John Taylor III, 61, of LaVergne.

The driver of a 2013 Cadillac sedan, Kevin J. Carter, 37, was traveling south on Hobson Pike when, for an unknown reason, he failed to negotiate the curve in the roadway. He traveled into on-coming traffic and collided with a 2005 Honda Accord driven by Taylor who died at the scene. Carter was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

There was no evidence of alcohol/drug involvement at the scene. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts.

