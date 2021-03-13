The Town of Smyrna will observe National Gas Utility Workers’ Day on March 18. This annual, nationwide event is intended to build public awareness to recognize and celebrate the employees serving their communities in natural gas utility departments.

March 18th marks the anniversary of the 1937 New London School explosion in East Texas which killed almost 300 students. This event led to laws mandating odorization of natural gas for commercial and industrial use, as well as an increased emphasis on safety.

In 2020, Smyrna Natural Gas Department was once again recognized by the American Public Gas Association for earning the Silver Level of the System Operational Achievement Recognition Program (SOAR). SOAR honors natural gas distribution utilities that demonstrate commitment and excellence in four areas: Safety, System Integrity, System Improvement, and Workforce Development.

“We are grateful for our frontline employees who bring safe, reliable natural gas into your homes and businesses,” shared Mike Strange, Utilities Director with the Town of Smyrna. “We invite you to join us in supporting natural gas as the premier energy source for our community. Natural gas can help us achieve energy security and build a more competitive economy.”

Smyrna Natural Gas is the local energy supplier for the Town of Smyrna and City of La Vergne, serving over 11,400 customers. If you would like to learn more about the benefits of natural gas and how Smyrna Natural Gas works, please contact Bert Meece, Utilities Safety Coordinator, at 615-355-5740.