Multiple agencies are on the scene of a possible drowning at the Jefferson Springs Boat ramp located on Sharp Springs Road in Smyrna.

Rutherford County, TN (September 5, 2021)—Crews recovered the body of a man from the lake near Jefferson Springs Boat Ramp on Sharp Springs Road in Smyrna just before 11:00 p.m. Saturday.

The victim has been identified as 40-year-old Jose Alatorre of Smyrna, TN.

Rutherford County Fire Rescue (RCFR) located the victim using side scan sonar technology. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) confirmed the find with their remotely operated vehicle. Divers then recovered the body.

Alatorre and a six-year-old child, believed to be his daughter, were reportedly on a jet ski when both fell off of the watercraft into the lake. Neither was wearing a life jacket. Alatorre was able to tread water enough so that the child stayed above water. Kayakers on the bank were able to paddle out to her and bring her to safety. She was assessed by Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services and released into the care of her mother.

A nearby boater tried to find Alatorre, who had dipped beneath the surface of the water. Using his fish finder and jumping into the water in several attempts to find the man, the boater was unable to make contact.

A multi-agency response ensued with crews from RCFR, Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services, Rutherford County Emergency Management Agency, Smyrna Police and Fire Departments, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), Tennessee Highway Patrol, and divers from Metro Nashville Office of Emergency Management and Wilson County Emergency Management.

The TWRA is conducting a routine investigation into the incident.

RCFR and TWRA remind all citizens to wear personal floatation devices when participating in recreational activities on the water.


