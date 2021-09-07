Rosa E. Garwood, age 84, passed away on September 2, 2021 at her residence.

She was a native of Silver Point, TN, and a resident of Rutherford County. She attended Bellwood Baptist Church.

Rosa was preceded in death by her parents, Sam Hickey and Alma L. Coleman Hickey; and husband, Kenneth Garwood. She is survived by her stepson, John Garwood; daughter, Rosemary Garwood; granddaughters, Amdrea Cates, Michelle Schritz; and several brothers and sisters.

Visitation with the family will be 11:00 AM until time of 1:00 PM, Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Dr. Lenny Farmer officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.


