Burglary Suspect Wanted for Breaking Into Murfreesboro Business

Detectives need help identifying the man accused of breaking into and stealing $600 from a cash register at 7 Star Hookah, 1107 Memorial Blvd., on August 22.

The man entered the business from a rear door. He quickly took the cash and left the business. The burglar has multiple tattoos, specifically a portrait tattoo on his right forearm.

If you can help detectives identify this man, contact Detective Val Henriquez at 629-201-5516 or email tips to [email protected]