Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

Burglars stole a Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office transport deputy’s duty weapon and his uniform when he was off duty during the weekend from his personal car parked at an Antioch residence.

The uniform is described as a green utility uniform.

Metro Nashville Police and Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating the burglary.

People with information about the burglary and items taken are asked to call Sheriff’s Detective Will Pinson at 615-904-3056 and leave a message.