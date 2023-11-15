Smith Helps Vandy Sink Spartans 74-70

NASHVILLE, Tenn. November 14, 2023 — Colin Smith posted his first career double-double and Ezra Manjon added a season-best 24 points to lead Vanderbilt to a 74-70 men’s basketball victory over UNC Greensboro at Memorial Gymnasium on Tuesday.

Smith connected on three 3-pointers in the opening seven minutes and would go on to finish with 13 points along with a career-high 11 rebounds as the Commodores improved to 2-1. Manjon recorded 14 of his 24 points after the break, ending the contest 12-of-12 at the free-throw line, while adding six rebounds and four assists.

Evan Taylor chipped in 12 points and five rebounds, Jason Rivera-Torres supplied eight points and five boards, and Tasos Kamateros scored seven points as well.

Vandy made 11-of-29 attempts from three-point range and was 17-of-18 at the free-throw line, and the Dores also outrebounded the Spartans, 44-31.

UNC Greensboro (1-1) was led by Keyshaun Langley’s game-high 26 points, with Mikeal Brown-Jones also scoring 24 points for the Spartans.

After trailing by as many as 18 points in the second half, UNC Greensboro trimmed the deficit to two with less than three minutes remaining before Taylor connected on a jumper and Manjon followed with four free throws to seal the victory.

The Commodores will close a season-opening four-game homestand Friday at 6 p.m. against Central Arkansas on SEC Network+.

Source: Vanderbilt

