Rutherford County Fire Rescue, Almaville and Lascassas Volunteer Fire Departments, Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services, Rutherford County Emergency Management Agency, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, and Smyrna Airport Authority Public Safety are all on scene of an incident involving a small jet that crashed into Percy Priest Lake around 11:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have both been notified and have representatives en route.

At this time, Rutherford County Fire Rescue and Metro Nashville Office of Emergency Management Dive Teams and others on scene are actively determining the extent of the crash site, examining the debris field, and conducting search and rescue operations.

Boaters on the lake should be advised to stay out of the areas marked with public safety boats. Assistance is not needed from civilian boaters.

No private aircraft allowed in the incident area and within one nautical mile’s radius.