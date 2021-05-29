By JAMES EVANS

Rutherford County Schools

During the recent graduation ceremonies, high schools across Rutherford County recognized those seniors who had perfect attendance all four years.

The following is a list of those students, which were provided by the schools.

Blackman High School:

Christina Vongsiharath

Central Magnet School:

Aaron Guthrie

Kevin Kongmanychanh

Lizbeth Lozano

Bradie McCarty

Jaden Manacsa

Megan Matthews

LaVergne High School:

Enrique Sebastian Martinez

Oakland High School:

Alexis Medina

Braxton Robinson

Rockvale High School:

Jarius Evans

Youssef Geroge

Thomas Hall

Nguyen-Trish

Alexandria McGee

Natalie Meyers

Nolan Smith

Sonya Vilaysouck

Murti Patel

Rebekah Rawlings

Smyrna High School:

Devin Barker

Tricia Buskus

Brady Collins

Kaw Lano

Julia Martin

Sean Martin

Colby Matthews

Riley Painter

Jenelyn Quintanilla

Eli Shannon

Stewarts Creek High School: