rcs cental office

By JAMES EVANS
Rutherford County Schools

During the recent graduation ceremonies, high schools across Rutherford County recognized those seniors who had perfect attendance all four years.

The following is a list of those students, which were provided by the schools.

Blackman High School:

  • Christina Vongsiharath

Central Magnet School:

  • Aaron Guthrie
  • Kevin Kongmanychanh
  • Lizbeth Lozano
  • Bradie McCarty
  • Jaden Manacsa
  • Megan Matthews

LaVergne High School:

  • Enrique Sebastian Martinez

Oakland High School:

  • Alexis Medina
  • Braxton Robinson

Rockvale High School:

  • Jarius Evans
  • Youssef Geroge
  • Thomas Hall
  • Nguyen-Trish
  • Alexandria McGee
  • Natalie Meyers
  • Nolan Smith
  • Sonya Vilaysouck
  • Murti Patel
  • Rebekah Rawlings

Smyrna High School:

  • Devin Barker
  • Tricia Buskus
  • Brady Collins
  • Kaw Lano
  • Julia Martin
  • Sean Martin
  • Colby Matthews
  • Riley Painter
  • Jenelyn Quintanilla
  • Eli Shannon

Stewarts Creek High School:

  • Andrew England
  • Khoa Nguyen

