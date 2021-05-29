By JAMES EVANS
Rutherford County Schools
During the recent graduation ceremonies, high schools across Rutherford County recognized those seniors who had perfect attendance all four years.
The following is a list of those students, which were provided by the schools.
Blackman High School:
- Christina Vongsiharath
Central Magnet School:
- Aaron Guthrie
- Kevin Kongmanychanh
- Lizbeth Lozano
- Bradie McCarty
- Jaden Manacsa
- Megan Matthews
LaVergne High School:
- Enrique Sebastian Martinez
Oakland High School:
- Alexis Medina
- Braxton Robinson
Rockvale High School:
- Jarius Evans
- Youssef Geroge
- Thomas Hall
- Nguyen-Trish
- Alexandria McGee
- Natalie Meyers
- Nolan Smith
- Sonya Vilaysouck
- Murti Patel
- Rebekah Rawlings
Smyrna High School:
- Devin Barker
- Tricia Buskus
- Brady Collins
- Kaw Lano
- Julia Martin
- Sean Martin
- Colby Matthews
- Riley Painter
- Jenelyn Quintanilla
- Eli Shannon
Stewarts Creek High School:
- Andrew England
- Khoa Nguyen