rutherford dui checkpoint

Rutherford County Traffic Safety Task Force

A sobriety checkpoint will be held from 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10 to 1 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 on Rutherford Boulevard by the Rutherford County Traffic Safety Task Force.

Tennessee Highway Patrol Lt. Jon Officer said drivers will be checked for drinking and driving during the checkpoint.

“We want to remind people that drugged driving is also considered under the influence and we’ll be checking for buzzed driving and drunk driving as well,” Officer said.

One in two DUI crashes result in injury or death from Aug. 1, 2020 to July 31, 2021, he said.

THP troopers, Murfreesboro Police, Smyrna Police and the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office are expected to participate.

The sobriety checkpoint will be part of the annual “Booze It and Lose It” campaign to stop motorists from drinking while under the influence of alcohol and drugs.


