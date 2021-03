Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

One person suffered injuries during a potential road rage shooting early Saturday afternoon on Interstate 24 near the Interstate 840 exit toward Nashville, Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said.

The person was flown by LifeFlight to a hospital. The condition is unknown at this time.

Deputies and detectives are taking statements from witnesses and following up leads.

The interstate just re-opened.