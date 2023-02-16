SEVERE WEATHER ALERT 2-16,2023 Flooding, Winds, Isolated Tornadoes

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 215 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-170815- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 215 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Strong to severe storms will be possible this morning through the afternoon hours. Strong to damaging wind gusts will be the primary threat, but isolated tornadoes as well as heavy rain leading to flooding will also be possible. The threat of severe weather will come to an end with the passing of the cold front. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Friday through Wednesday.

Thursday Showers and thunderstorms before 1pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 1pm. High near 71. South wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.