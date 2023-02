Murfreesboro Police Detectives need help identifying a person of interest in a theft case at Walgreens Stores on Medical Center Blvd. and Old Fort Pkwy.

On Feb. 5, the unknown man used a key to unlock a display cabinet and loaded 25 bottles of Prevagen, worth $1,684, into shopping bags, and walked out of the store without paying. He also took other items. He left the business in a red car.

If you can help identify this individual, please contact Det. Aaron Gonzalez at 629-201-5638.

