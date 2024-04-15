Sears Clocks No. 2 Collegiate All-Time 100-Meter Dash At Tom Jones Memorial



GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Lady Vol senior sprint star Jacious Sears turned in a historic performance for the Big Orange on Saturday at the Tom Jones Memorial Invitational, storming to a time of 10.77 seconds in the 100-meter dash in her first individual race of the 2024 outdoor season. Her time ranks as the second-fastest performance in NCAA history and was just 0.02 seconds off the collegiate record of 10.75 held by former LSU Tiger Sha’carri Richardson.

With a legal tailwind of +1.6 m/s, Sears’ performance shattered her own school record in the event and established the world lead for 2024. The Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, native ranks No. 15 on the world all-time list and No. 7 on the U.S. all-time list after Saturday’s performance.

Source: UT Sports

