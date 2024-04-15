Tickets are On Sale Now for the Rock n’ Jock Celebrity Softball Game

Folds of Honor TN announces the return of the highly anticipated 4th annual Rock ‘N Jock Celebrity Softball Game, scheduled to take place on Monday, June 3rd with first pitch at 6:30pm CST at First Horizon Park. Get ready for the electrifying showdown as the hottest musicians, professional athletes, comedians, influencers, honorary military and first responders go head-to-head in the upcoming softball game. Click HERE for more information and to purchase tickets for an evening of star-studded entertainment, all for a noble cause.

Folds of Honor TN, a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of fallen military members and first responders, is teaming up with companies dedicated to making a positive impact who champion various charitable initiatives and community outreach programs. The game is made possible by the generous support of the returning title sponsor Jockey International, Inc. (Jockey), and other supporting sponsors such as LKQ Corp and Budweiser who ensure the impact of this game extends far beyond the field.

“As a brand deeply rooted in family values and tradition, Jockey is proud to return as the title sponsor of Rock ‘N Jock for the second year,” said Tom Hutchison, vice president of marketing at Jockey. “Supporting Folds of Honor is a natural extension of our dedication to those who serve, as a way to honor their sacrifices and ensure their families receive the support they deserve.”

With gates opening at 5:30pm CST, attendees can expect an action-packed game, autograph opportunities, and a special appearance from the Budweiser Clydesdales. To celebrate 14 years of partnership, Budweiser will once again bring the mission of Folds of Honor to communities across the country with limited edition patriotic packaging benefiting the organization’s efforts and appearances by the iconic Budweiser Clydesdales. Returning to Nashville for the first time since 2019, the Clydesdales will join this year’s game with a visit to First Horizon Park.

Get ready for an unforgettable night of entertainment at the 4th annual celebrity softball game, featuring confirmed celebrity players including, Jelly Roll, Riley Green, Sam Hunt, Brett Young, ERNEST, Raelynn, Charles Esten, Mitchell TenPenny, Chris Lane, Danae Hays, Julia Cole, Warren Zeiders, John Crist, Ashley Cooke, Shawn Booth, Jeremy Looper and special performance of “God Bless the USA” by Lee Greenwood during the 7th Inning Stretch, this event is one you will not want to miss.