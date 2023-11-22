Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five events happening around the Rutherford County area.

Winterfest

Time varies

Fountains at Gateway

1500 Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro, TN

Get ready for another fun season on ice! Fountains Winterfest is back! It’s going to be a great season, so grab your family and friends and go make some magical memories!

More info here

Succulent Christmas Tree Workshop

Time Varies

Classy Cactus Farm

1527 Rutledge Way, Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Classy Cactus Farm’s most popular workshop of the season is back. Your Holiday decor this season will be the talk of the table with a real, live Succulent Christmas tree. A plant specialist will guide you, step-by-step, in creating your beautiful + unique Christmas Tree and how to keep it looking its best throughout the season. Everyone in attendance will also receive 20% off additional plants the day of the event!

More info here

Kids Only Santa’s Workshop

Saturday, November 25, 10 am – 12 pm

Painting With A Twist

2615 Medical Center Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN

Drop off your little elf to paint a unique, personal gift for a special someone on their list! When you pick up your painter after class, their masterpiece will be wrapped in Christmas paper and a bow, a special surprise ready for gift-giving!

More info here

Christmas Open House

Saturday, November 25, 10 am – 5 pm

Honey Bee Antique Market

220 Veterans Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN

Honey Bee Antique Market will have sales, giveaways, refreshments, festive music, and more! Stroll through a winter wonderland as you discover treasures old and new. Great gift ideas for the holidays as well! Feel good about shopping small this year!

More info here

Annual Leftovers Comedy Show

Sunday, November 26, 2023, 6:30 pm

The Walnut House

Get ready to laugh your Thanksgiving calories away with Murfreesboro homegrown comedian Zavior Phillips and a bunch of his funny friends!

More info here