Armed Robber Dies After Being Shot by Murfreesboro Police Officer

UPDATE: The 44-year-old male suspect has passed away. The officer has been placed on routine administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of the investigation.

Preliminary investigation shows the man not only tried to rob the armored van worker, but the Jason Deli as well. Six workers were inside the business but go out safely.

The investigation is being handled by the TBI. MPD’s Office if Professional Responsibility is conducting an internal investigation.

Original Story

November 22, 2023 – Murfreesboro Police Department responded to strong armed robbery of an armored van at an ATM on N. Thompson Lane around 9:13 a.m. on Wed., Nov. 21.

After the male suspect ran inside Jason Deli, a MPD officer fired shots, striking the man.

The suspect taken to hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

No Jason Deli employee was injured and the scene was contained.

TBI has been requested to investigate this incident.

